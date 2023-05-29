SA faces many problems and as the governor of the Reserve Bank said recently: “Most of the problems are self inflicted.”
READER LETTER | Attitude, not money, can solve SA's problems
SA faces many problems and as the governor of the Reserve Bank said recently: “Most of the problems are self inflicted.”
There appears to be a notion that “more money” is the solution to all the problems. That, however, is a false impression.
Why are our primary education standards so shockingly unimpressive? Why is it that the standards of education in Zimbabwe – with far less available public money – are streets higher than in SA. Are the administrative and teaching attitudes of the government and average staff lacking? Are too many teachers more interested in having a “job” and in salaries?
Is the personal commitment to promote quality education to the scholars lacking? Is the lack of mother tongue education a factor, especially the lack of parental – or single parental – involvement another contribution?
What is clear is that “more money” without personal commitment and positive attitude is not a solution.
Like it or not, the example of the attitude of the so-called “poor whites” a century ago, when personal sacrifice in preference to personal benefits yielded more sustainable long-term positive results. Long-term development and progress were actually earned by attitude, effort and initiative rather than by legislation.
Easy come, easy go.
VA Volker, Pietermaritzburg
