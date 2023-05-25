×

Letters

READER LETTER | ANC the main culprits for crowd renting

By READER LETTER - 25 May 2023 - 09:41
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/© Business Day

Minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi was spot on. The blacks in the DA are rented. But the greatest rented crowd is in his own party. Whites have rented the ANC, it’s not in power. If you’re rented, you’ve no freehold (full ownership) rights.

Tongaat Hulett has been under business rescue since October. Meaning I, as a creditor, cannot claim or attach its property to recoup money owed. This is aimed at allowing the errant company to restructure its operations and avoid bankruptcy.  

Hulett lost about R12bn owing to the greed and corruption of its executives. So far no arrests have been made and offenders are roaming free. Auditing firm KPMG was slapped on the wrist, Steinhoff is tip-toed around and the 16 construction companies who colluded and rigged tenders to loot state coffers during the erection of stadia for 2010 Fifa World Cup are at large. It is this modus operandi that propped up the past regime.

Our ANC comrades copied it precisely and comprehensively. Crowd renting is one of the tactics used. Its alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, apply the same tool. Rented crowds were/are used to stage protest marches, intimidate, injure, destroy property, loot and kill. Ask anyone in the rented crowd if they know why they are there. The answer would be in a parrot fashion, because organised criminal syndicates (perpetrators of the blight) exploit and condition the pawns (the rented crowd). Hence the arrogance of the latter.

 I would, therefore, urge Nxesi to look at himself in the mirror. I pray that his Creator will give him wisdom and revelation so that his eyes of understanding will be enlightened to realise the bigger picture.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale

