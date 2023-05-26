The month of June is known for its cold weather in the southern hemisphere, especially in SA. But for Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders, who are legally staying in this country, this June brings three things, hope, despair and anxiety, depending on the court judgment in their case, which started on April 11.
READER LETTER | Ruling on Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders urgent
Image: 123RF / Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting
The month of June is known for its cold weather in the southern hemisphere, especially in SA. But for Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders, who are legally staying in this country, this June brings three things, hope, despair and anxiety, depending on the court judgment in their case, which started on April 11.
The final judgment in this case must be known urgently because of the effects it will bear on 178,000 people, and there is no reason to play a hide and seek game with this sensitive issue. Furthermore, we would also like to know if our views were considered as different organisations brought varying opinions regarding this case.
It is also obvious that whatever the judgment says, it will bring pressure to our government in SA in one way or another. If the court upholds the minister’s decision to terminate the permits, there will be public outcry from different organisations across the globe for taking this decision and it will be appealed. On the other hand, if judgment is in favour of ZEP holders, organisations such as Operation Dudula will complain against it, though their opinion that foreigners are taking their jobs is not supported by figures (178,000 Zimbabweans cannot occupy jobs for 9-12-million unemployed locals).
My organisation’s views also ought to be heard and known by all South Africans for a noble judgment to be reached. However, what matters for now is for the judgment to be announced quickly.
Gideon Madekwana, SA and Zimbabwe in Biblical Prophecy of God’s Kingdom
