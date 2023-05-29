×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban evangelist who bears resemblence to slain muso AKA dies after e-hailing cab ‘armed robbery’

29 May 2023 - 13:48
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Graeme Jansen was fatally shot in Durban.
Graeme Jansen was fatally shot in Durban.
Image: via Facebook

The family of a Durban man are seeking answers after he was allegedly shot in the heart while in a e-hailing vehicle on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the incident happened on the N2 freeway.

"It is alleged a man was robbed and shot by an unknown suspect. 

"He was dropped off on the off-ramp and was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

The man, identified as evangelist Graeme Jansen, who bears a resemblance to slain hip-hop star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, was taken to Albert Luthuli Hospital.

His family put out an appeal on social media platforms for more information about the incident.

TimesLIVE

Former SA spy boss dies

Masetlha, 68, died on Sunday after a long illness, the department of international relations and co-operation said in its statement.
News
2 weeks ago

Manhunt launched after Limpopo teen dies in armed robbery

A manhunt has been launched for suspects linked to an armed robbery that claimed a young girl's life at a Limpopo mall on Monday morning.
News
2 weeks ago

Worker dies in Msikaba Bridge accident

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and contractors Concor/MECSA Construction Joint Venture (CME JV) have sent condolences to the family ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sowetan SA Home Loans Schools Quiz | 27 May
SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town