The family of a Durban man are seeking answers after he was allegedly shot in the heart while in a e-hailing vehicle on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the incident happened on the N2 freeway.
"It is alleged a man was robbed and shot by an unknown suspect.
"He was dropped off on the off-ramp and was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."
The man, identified as evangelist Graeme Jansen, who bears a resemblance to slain hip-hop star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, was taken to Albert Luthuli Hospital.
His family put out an appeal on social media platforms for more information about the incident.
TimesLIVE
Durban evangelist who bears resemblence to slain muso AKA dies after e-hailing cab ‘armed robbery’
Image: via Facebook
TimesLIVE
