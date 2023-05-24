It is clear Business Leadership SA (BLSA) entangled itself into political games to play havoc with national security. Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter had no authority to co-opt BLSA into funding an intelligence gathering exercise knowing that it carried covert connotations.
A glaring omission of vetting for security clearance of those enlisted in the operation laid bare its expedient purpose to serve factional interests. Put simply, it wasn’t a patriotic effort to fight corruption. That R18m should have been channelled to the Investigating Directorate with the proviso that the services of investigators who excavated credible evidence for the Zondo Commission be secured.
This oversight by BLSA further exposed its vested interests under the guise of a concerned business group. It can reasonably be inferred that the funding was commercially driven and conditional in return for procurement guarantees to BLSA members. Some are obvious benefactors of the CR17 campaign.
Meanwhile, its marginal constituency leapt into the governing party through the back door to meddle in the leadership race in a similar fashion as they would unrelentingly buy votes before elections. Their mission was to impose an earmarked figure of deputy president who would eventually have influence over Eskom as leader of government business.
But they were outmanoeuvred. That closed the door for them to secure strategic supply lines of the just transition to renewables. Hence, De Ruyter resigned in a strange twist of events fraught with theatrics to deflect the attention away from a failed mission.
Most alarming was his incessant whisper in the dark about corruption known only to himself and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Although they have a case to answer, don’t expect full recourse to the law. It’s a ‘new dawn’ of skating over ethical controversies and scandals.
Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | BLSA’s Eskom funding a mighty mess
