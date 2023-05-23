The year 1994 marked the transition from the National Party education system to a new democratic government, a period characterised by many changes in every aspect of our lives.
In 1994, the first minister of basic education, Sibusiso Bhengu, was appointed until1999. Kader Asmal took over from 1999 to 2004 and passed the baton to Naledi Pandor, who led the department until 2009, when current minister Angie Motshekga came in. Motshekga is reputed to have caused the most damage with all the changes she introduced during her unusually long tenure at the helm of basic education.
These ministers spent years in exile, therefore one can assume they were exposed to different education systems, which implies a certain degree of lack of continuity in basic education that could account for the chaotic education results.
Much as we would like to believe that standards of education for blacks were inferior during apartheid, there is very little to support that assumption. We have esteemed professionals in many fields who studied and qualified under apartheid – doctors, pharmacists and other professionals who would never have entered those fields of study without maths and science.
We had technical, commercial and vocational education, but there are many untruths being spread around about the education of this country in the those years. But the embarrassing report about how dismal our education has become, with grade 4 learners unable to read for meaning in all languages, is the most shameful and unthinkable thing that democracy could have ever gifted us.
Something has gone horribly wrong and it spells deep disaster for a whole generation of learners. Stability is the most important quality needed to ensure successful governance in all areas of government. Is there any hope that we might achieve that one day?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Where did we go wrong in education?
Image: 123RF/Pay Less Images
The year 1994 marked the transition from the National Party education system to a new democratic government, a period characterised by many changes in every aspect of our lives.
In 1994, the first minister of basic education, Sibusiso Bhengu, was appointed until1999. Kader Asmal took over from 1999 to 2004 and passed the baton to Naledi Pandor, who led the department until 2009, when current minister Angie Motshekga came in. Motshekga is reputed to have caused the most damage with all the changes she introduced during her unusually long tenure at the helm of basic education.
These ministers spent years in exile, therefore one can assume they were exposed to different education systems, which implies a certain degree of lack of continuity in basic education that could account for the chaotic education results.
Much as we would like to believe that standards of education for blacks were inferior during apartheid, there is very little to support that assumption. We have esteemed professionals in many fields who studied and qualified under apartheid – doctors, pharmacists and other professionals who would never have entered those fields of study without maths and science.
We had technical, commercial and vocational education, but there are many untruths being spread around about the education of this country in the those years. But the embarrassing report about how dismal our education has become, with grade 4 learners unable to read for meaning in all languages, is the most shameful and unthinkable thing that democracy could have ever gifted us.
Something has gone horribly wrong and it spells deep disaster for a whole generation of learners. Stability is the most important quality needed to ensure successful governance in all areas of government. Is there any hope that we might achieve that one day?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos