Letters

READER LETTER | Sisulu lays bare her tribalism at funeral

By READER LETTER - 23 May 2023 - 10:51
Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Lindiwe Sisulu’s anecdote at the funeral of ambassador and ANC stalwart Billy Masethla on how she met her comrade is one that Cyril Ramaphosa could have presented well and be understood without her openly tribalistic posture to drive her point. 

It is not a state secret that she does not see eye to eye with the president but her description of how she was looking for him, someone she claims she did not know at the time, exposes her tribal bigotry. 

I have never heard of “a Shanganish name”, if there is such. I am no Tsonga historian by any stretch of imagination but I am definitely its custodian. 

The ANC was not only established to fight racism and inequality, it was also to rid society of tribalism, which if left unchecked can have a very negative effect on society.

The ANC and country certainly do not need leaders like Sisulu.

Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa, Limpopo

