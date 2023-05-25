×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Inquiry won’t shed light on navy base indaba

By READER LETTER - 25 May 2023 - 09:48
Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise. File photo.
Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise. File photo.
Image: GCIS

This whole indaba about what was loaded or unloaded in the dead of night at the Simons Town Naval Base is so much in the dark that el Presidente Ramaphoria will institute a board of inquiry under the auspices of a retired judge in order to clear the air about what indeed transpired. He appears to have no idea!

But our illustrious minister of defence “we put ‘f***l’ on Lady R” Thandi Modise seems to have a very good idea of what did and did not transpire. Some one or some two is or are lying. We have come to expect this from our totally inept ANC government. We have come to expect that they are all on the path to survive and to rip off the SA population of every last morsel of “we have to eat” everything. Maybe our illustrious minister of defence should just call el Presidente and tell him what happened on the night in question. It would save us all time and money.

I am not holding my breath.

Peter Baker

Russian embassy in SA hits back at US ambassador’s Lady R allegations

The Russian embassy has hit back at the US ambassador to South Africa's controversial claims on the docking of a Russian ship in Simon's Town last ...
News
1 week ago

SA Army chief in Moscow for talks with Russian counterpart

South African Army chief Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha is in Moscow for talks with his counterpart, Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday.
News
1 week ago

SA is 'actively non-aligned' on Ukraine war, says government

SA's presidential security adviser said on Saturday the country was “actively non-aligned” in Russia's war against Ukraine, after US allegations that ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town
SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...