The battle of the city of Bakhmut, in Ukraine, looks to be over. But what is left in that picturesque city? Nothing but the replicated scenes of Hiroshima in the aftermath of World War 2 in 1945.
It is unfortunate that the United Nations (UN) Security Council could barely act. Maybe the UN was crippled by the polarised international relations at the height of the crisis. Whether you favour the Russian rhetoric or the Western narrative, nothing helps either.
The unprecedented damage is already done, many lives have been claimed. Ecosystems have been destroyed. The Ukraine war must stop or we are bracing for an Armageddon, the terrible military battles spoken of by the the ancient Biblical scholars.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Stop the Ukraine war
Image: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
