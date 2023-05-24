We are orphans without the support structure of uncles and aunts. No fixed assets (land and buildings), no intellectual property. Ifa leziwula lidliwa yizihlakaniphi (The rich get wealthy at the expense of the poor).
Nkosana Makate of Vodacom invented a smart technological concept called, “Please call me”. He fought for years and continues to wage the battle against the communication company in court for fair compensation. Now Romeo Malepe of Sharpeville in the Vaal is facing an uphill battle against a big corporate, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). He introduced the cherished South African cuisine kota to KFC. Because of their deep legal pockets, they pushed the kasi boy away from earning a well-deserved livelihood.
My grandma used to brew delicious mageu. Like all past generations, we’ve nothing to show for this recipe. But our favourite mageu is consumed daily.
This publication coined the name of the national squad, Bafana Bafana. A shrewd businessman, Wayne Smidt, owner of Stanton Woodrush Ltd, rushed to the then Cipro and registered the name as his trademark. For almost 18 years of court battle, Safa, the national football federation, had to buy back the trademark and stop the gravy train. In the process, Smidt raked in millions of rand, including commercialisation during the World Cup period.
Comforting news is that in 2019, the Khoi-Khoi and San were finally compensated for discovering the indigenous biological resource, Rooibos. We are poor, robbed and have nowhere to run to. What must we do?
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | The rich keep on trampling on mere mortals
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
