SOWETAN | Football coaches need union

Reports that yet another PSL coach has been removed from his job this week are concerning.
Lehlohonolo Seema is said to have been shifted from his position as head coach of Sekhukhune United, despite a great run of results which saw him propel the club to a respectable fourth place in the current DStv Premiership standings.
The club remained silent on the mind-boggling matter, opting not to release a statement to clarify their decision. It has become a concern that coaches in SA football can be removed from their positions at the drop of a hat.
Too many local coaches have had to put up with this kind of shoddy treatment, with no consequences for the clubs and Seema has had his fair share of this disrespect.
Two years ago, he was abruptly sacked by Golden Arrows following a heavy defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns. Prior to that he had helped Chippa United to survive relegation by a whisker, before resurfacing at Polokwane City.
But then he ditched the club for supposed greener pastures at neighbours Sekhukhune. Seema would have thought he had done enough to finally earn some respect after such a tumultuous period in recent years, and things really looked good for him.
Two months ago, he was named Premiership Coach of the Month after leading the Limpopo club to an impressive run of five wins in February/March. Until two weeks ago, the club were among serious contenders for second position which comes with the CAF Champions League spot. This accolade would have been a huge feat for a team of Sekhukhune’s stature after they made a continental debut by qualifying for the Confederation Cup this season.
But Seema now finds himself in limbo, having been replaced by his assistant MacDonald Makhubedu with just two rounds of fixtures to conclude the season. Yet, Sekhukhune are not doing too badly or rather Seema didn’t perform that badly to warrant this action against him.
We reported yesterday that since joining Babina Noko in November, Seema oversaw 21 games, and won eight of them with just four defeats. The club are fourth and are guaranteed to finish in the top half of the standings.
The poor treatment meted out to Seema highlights a need for coaches to have a union of some sort where they can ventilate their challenges. Seema has remained silent but if he were to speak, he could jeopardise his future employment, and this is grossly unfair.
SOWETAN | Football coaches need union
Image: Veli Nhlapo
