Arthur Fraser playing dirty tricks

The criminal complaint laid by Arthur Fraser early this month against President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he claims to have videos, bank accounts statements etc, about the theft at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, is puzzling.

The fact that such allegations, which are purported to have occurred in 2020, are only emerging now prior to the ANC policy conference and subsequent elective conference, seem to been driven by ulterior motives.

It should not be forgotten that Fraser is a known Jacob Zuma man who served as head of national intelligence during his tenure as president, and by implication a member of the RET faction which is against Ramaphosa. Reading between the lines, it is not difficult to fathom that the complaint is a fightback strategy against the Ramaphosa faction.

Fraser also fought the Zondo commission, claiming he was not given chance to present his side of the story of which the court found otherwise and his case was dismissed. Last year, as the head of correctional services he unilaterally decided to grant Zuma medical parole without following due process and the Supreme Court of Appeal recently found that the action was unlawful.

Over and above that Fraser, in the Zondo report, is mentioned several times as one of the enablers of the state capture project as the then head of intelligence. So, the criminal complaint serves as a strategy to besmirch the status of the president, thereby weakening him for the oncoming policy and elective conferences. South Africans are not as foolish as the RET forces think they are.

This country is presently in the grip of several critical problems that need to be addressed. Nobody will be interested in entertaining the shenanigans presented by Fraser in case there is any substance in them. The timing of all these point to the desire to tarnish Ramaphosa’s image, which is unlikely to succeed. The nation is 100% behind Ramaphosa.

Bruce Khomo, Lebowakgomo, Limpopo