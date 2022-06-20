More delays in release of final state capture report

The release of the final state capture inquiry report has again been delayed.

This was announced on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

According to Magwenya, Ramaphosa and inquiry chairperson, chief justice Raymond Zondo, had discussed “the timing” of the release of the report and decided it was not ripe for release on Monday, as per an initial promise by the presidency.

The delay follows Zondo’s planned release of the report on June 15 following an earlier high court order.

After failing to meet the June 15 deadline, Zondo instead announced he would hand over the report to the president on June 19.