×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

More delays in release of final state capture report

Ramaphosa and Zondo said to be discussing ‘timing’

By TIMESLIVE - 20 June 2022 - 14:15
The release of the final state capture report by chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo has been delayed again. File photo.
The release of the final state capture report by chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo has been delayed again. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The release of the final state capture inquiry report has again been delayed.

This was announced on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

According to Magwenya, Ramaphosa and inquiry chairperson, chief justice Raymond Zondo, had discussed “the timing” of the release of the report and decided it was not ripe for release on Monday, as per an initial promise by the presidency.

The delay follows Zondo’s planned release of the report on June 15 following an earlier high court order.

After failing to meet the June 15 deadline, Zondo instead announced he would hand over the report to the president on June 19.

Final state capture commission report to be released on Monday, five days late

The much-anticipated final instalment of the state capture report, which was meant to be released on Friday, will now be released on Monday.
News
2 days ago

“This morning, President Ramaphosa and the chief justice discussed the timing of the handing over of the final report. A new date and time for the handover will be announced soon,” Magwenya said on Monday.

The much-anticipated report is expected to, among other things, deal with matters that pertain to the pillaging of the State Security Agency (SSA) during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

Implicated heavily in this regard during oral hearings of the inquiry was former spy chief Arthur Fraser.

Fraser recently lodged a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa over a robbery at the president’s farm in Limpopo.

Also expected in the report are issues relating to the SABC and Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

PODCAST | Is SA ripe to be captured ... again?

TimesLIVE

Zondo yet to deliver state capture report

The presidency has not received the final sections of the report from the state capture inquiry, it said on Friday morning.
News
3 days ago

Parties hail arrest of fugitive Gupta brothers

The arrest of two fugitive Gupta brothers Atul and Rajesh in the United Arab Emirates has been described as a breakthrough in the aftermath of state ...
News
1 week ago

Parliament expects state capture implementation plan from Ramaphosa by October 15

Parliament said it had said in two media statements that the president would submit all outstanding reports, along with the implementation plan, on ...
News
1 month ago

DA welcomes parliament’s decision to deal with findings in the state capture inquiry report

DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said this is an important step for transparency and accountability.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'