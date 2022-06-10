'Masemola ought to have known about robbery at Ramaphosa's farm'

Ex-commissioner says incumbent was responsible for operations at the time

Former national police commissioner Khehla Sitole has pointed the finger at the incumbent, Gen Fannie Masemola, saying he ought to have known about the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm where money was stolen two years ago.



Sitole told Sowetan on Thursday that if there was any security breach at the president's properties the law prescribed that there should be two reports, one from the local police station and another from the head of the presidential protection unit. He said Masemola, who served as deputy national commissioner at the time of the crime, was responsible for operations...