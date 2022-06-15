×

South Africa

Arthur Fraser meets the Hawks to ‘assist’ with Ramaphosa investigation

15 June 2022 - 14:25
Arthur Fraser claimed President Cyril Ramaphosa concealed from authorities a theft at his Phala Phala farm in 2020. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser says he met with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Wednesday to help with their investigation into his complaints against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, Fraser said he has furnished the Hawks with additional information and details to enable them to do their work.

He said he appreciated the “professionalism and speed with which the Hawks have responded” to his complaints.

Two weeks ago Fraser laid a criminal complaint against the president, claiming Ramaphosa concealed from authorities a theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

