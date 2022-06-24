Angie Motshekga welcomes scrapping face masks for pupils and teachers

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has welcomed the scrapping of compulsory face masks, saying wearing masks in schools will be optional for pupils and teachers.

On Wednesday health minister Joe Phaahla repealed Covid-19 regulations governing the use of face masks, limits on gatherings and that people leaving and coming to SA must produce full vaccination certificates.

In a government gazette, Phaahla repealed regulations relating to the surveillance and control of notifiable medical conditions in their entirety.

He said the repeal of the regulations concerned would come into operation on publication in the gazette.