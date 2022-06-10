Fraser jeopardises country's security

Is our current state security poorer than that of the former regime?

In the light of the current noise and its negative implications in the economic growth of our country, one is tempted to call Arthur Fraser, a former state security boss, to order.

What he is doing is very dangerous to the country's security and safety of the citizens.

It begs a question, why is he divulging all these now? That the president of the country is involved in money laundering. Why now? It is also unlawful for him to bring state security matters to public domain.

Mapheto Benny, Lebowakgomo.