Zondo places Fraser, Mahlobo and Dlomo at the centre of Musanda 'crime scene'

Arthur Fraser, David Mahlobo and Thulani Dlomo were probably the most trusted henchmen of former president Jacob Zuma at the state security agency head office, Musanda.

This is according to state capture commission chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo, in the final volume of his report handed to president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

The trio, Zondo found, were instrumental in the many illegal activities that took place at Musanda — also known as “the farm” — at the expense of national security but in service of Zuma’s narrow personal and political interests.

If Fraser, Mahlobo and Dlomo were not siphoning money out of the farm for bogus operations, Zondo contended, they were circumventing internal processes such as vetting and others.

Mahlobo, in particular, is fingered for having collected large sums of cash under the guise of an operation, allegedly bound for Zuma.