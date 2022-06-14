×

South Africa

Phala Phala Ankole auction ‘will not accept any cash’

Payments will be through electronic transfer, say organisers

14 June 2022 - 09:16
Mpho Koka Journalist

The organisers of a cattle auction to be held at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s  infamous Phala Phala farm have stressed that no cash will be exchanged during trading.

Despite the dark cloud hanging over Ramaphosa, who is accused of concealing the 2020 theft of US dollars that took place on his farm, the organisers of the National Ankole Auction said they would not change the venue as they had long planned to hold the auction on the game farm in Limpopo and had already paid to use the facility. The auction will be held on June 18 when a variety of Ankole cattle will be on offer...

