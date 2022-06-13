Ramaphosa’s troubles require critical journalism and bold intellectuals
The revelations about the president need to be thoroughly investigated and analysed
President Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot to answer for in the latest revelations about his personal dealings and decisions he has taken in the exercise of his power.
The matter surrounding Arthur Fraser’s revelations that he has admitted to and the suspension of the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are issues that are too important to ignore...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.