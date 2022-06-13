Ramaphosa’s troubles require critical journalism and bold intellectuals

The revelations about the president need to be thoroughly investigated and analysed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot to answer for in the latest revelations about his personal dealings and decisions he has taken in the exercise of his power.



The matter surrounding Arthur Fraser’s revelations that he has admitted to and the suspension of the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are issues that are too important to ignore...