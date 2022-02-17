Commitment vital to make union work

SA's high rate of baby mamas and daddies is an issue of concern. Major factor for this phenomenon is that lovers quit relationships which they never started with a good purpose. If people who enter into a relationship understood that love and commitment are interlinked, we could be having less break-ups and divorces. There's a thin line between love and lust.

The true character of a person is tested through commitment, or lack of it, when it matters the most. Commitment goes further than feelings. Only men and women of integrity can continue loving regardless of feelings.

The painful truth is that the culture of commitment in relationships cannot be developed overnight. One has to practically discipline themselves and maintain consistency against all odds. It is risky to assume that a person who does not have a record of committing themselves to any good thing will suddenly get committed to loving you.

As a matter of fact, love is not for people who want to test-drive their level of commitment. One should therefore never enter a love relationship if they are not sure that they will prioritise commitment.

Norman Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga