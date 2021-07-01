Happiness in marriage is a mirage, what's key is commitment towards a thriving union
To attain success, the relationship needs to be a partnership that is mutually beneficial
There’s an obsessive focus nowadays on happiness, specifically in relationships. We’re increasingly meeting couples that are either miserable in their marriages or are divorcing – all because one partner can no longer make the other happy.
The destructive nature of the belief that someone else, with flaws and deep-seated needs of their own, has a full-time duty to make you happy in your marriage detracts from the real meaning and purpose of marriage...
