Happiness in marriage is a mirage, what's key is commitment towards a thriving union

To attain success, the relationship needs to be a partnership that is mutually beneficial

There’s an obsessive focus nowadays on happiness, specifically in relationships. We’re increasingly meeting couples that are either miserable in their marriages or are divorcing – all because one partner can no longer make the other happy.



The destructive nature of the belief that someone else, with flaws and deep-seated needs of their own, has a full-time duty to make you happy in your marriage detracts from the real meaning and purpose of marriage...