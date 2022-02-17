Mpumalanga education department sends condolences to families of eight pupils killed in crash

The Mpumalanga department of education is mourning the death of eight pupils who were killed in a road accident on Wednesday.

Provincial department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the horrible crash occurred near Mpuluzi when a taxi driver ferrying some pupils lost control and overturned at the Mpuluzi bridge.

“The incident happened just after 3pm. Several other learners who were injured were taken to Mbuleni Hospital for treatment,” Zwane said.

He said the affected pupils were from Tisiteni, Sitanani and Wesley primary schools.

MEC Bonakele Majuba said he was saddened by the accident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured pupils a speedy recovery.

“These are sad and shattering news of the loss of young lives who had a promising future. The department sends sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wishes them all the strength they can muster in this time of need,” Majuba said.

He said officials from the department will be visiting the affected schools and the families of the deceased.