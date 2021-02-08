The process of courtship is based on the principles of commitment, accountability
Love is a unifying force across religions
While various religions may differ in many aspects, what remains common is the principle of love being recognised and valued. The love between two individuals is often guided and protected by a set of rules which apply certain prohibitions until a point of marriage. These rules differ slightly from one religion to the next.
In Christianity, love is portrayed as a key attribute of God. As such, love for others is encouraged. The pursuit of romantic love is often guided by certain rules which are made in the best interests of the individuals. Young believers are encouraged to develop romantic relationships before marriage through courtship...
