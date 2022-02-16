Lack of commitment to love gives us baby mamas

Letters

SA's high rate of baby mamas and baby daddies is an issue of concern. One major factor for this phenomenon is that lovers find it easy to make babies and also easy to leave relationships. If people who enter into a relationship understood that love and commitment are interlinked, we could be having less break-ups and divorces.

There's a thin line between love and lust. The true character of a person is tested through commitment, or lack of it, when it matters the most. 

Only men and women of integrity can continue loving regardless of feelings. The painful truth is that the culture of commitment in relationships cannot be developed overnight.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga

