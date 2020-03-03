Same-sex couple unhappy at 'tardiness' of SAHRC after being rejected by wedding venue

A couple who were told they could not get married at a riverside village venue because it did not host same-sex weddings based on religious grounds has criticised the SA Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) “tardiness in this case”.

The commission launched an application in the equality court against the owners of Beloftebos wedding venue in Stanford, near Hermanus, on Monday. It said this followed several complaints about the venue.

Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes were turned away by the venue in January.

“Beloftebos ... refused to host the wedding of Mx Alexandra Thorne and Mx Alex Lu” in July 2017, the couple said in a statement on Monday.

“They, alongside several members of the public, then lodged a complaint with the SAHRC. Nothing happened and in January 2020 the same venue refused to host our wedding.”