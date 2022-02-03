Columnist Prince Mashele is only good at criticism

With special reference to Sowetan's article dated January 31 by Prince Mashele (Ramaphosa is the weakest president yet).

We are grateful that Sowetan from time to time will feature some opinion and analysts' comments.

But for some reason, I am concerned about Mashele's comments. I'm worried that he is so good at criticising and does not have alternative turnaround strategies for what he is against.

This man has more theoretic concepts and presents them as if they're facts. He will forever dwell on negatives and never pick any positive journal response. It cannot be correct that he is so vigilant to raise concerning concepts but lacks the capacity to suggest what needs to be done.

I have been following his narratives and up to now I'm not impressed with his comments.

By the way, we as readers of those in public space in terms of print media expect those analysts to debate and share the good and the bad of anything that might benefit the community.

But Mashele lacks the capacity to tell us what informs him of such narrow, myopic comments. I want him to broadly analyse and in turn come up with alternatives.

There is nothing wrong with giving praise where it is due. I know he is an independent political analyst and he must remain as such. Otherwise we end up thinking that he only seeks publicity to keep himself in the spotlight.

Andries Monyane, Sedibeng, Gauteng