Columnists

Lindiwe Sisulu using poor black people for selfish ends

Ordinary South Africans dragged into ANC cesspit

17 January 2022 - 10:09

The dictionary defines a prima donna as “a very temperamental person with an inflated view of their own talent or importance”.

Those who have observed tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu over the years will know that dictionaries don’t lie. In her response to ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang, Sisulu presents herself as someone engaged in what she calls “intellectual debates” – even though only she believes herself to be an intellectual...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town