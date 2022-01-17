Lindiwe Sisulu using poor black people for selfish ends
Ordinary South Africans dragged into ANC cesspit
The dictionary defines a prima donna as “a very temperamental person with an inflated view of their own talent or importance”.
Those who have observed tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu over the years will know that dictionaries don’t lie. In her response to ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang, Sisulu presents herself as someone engaged in what she calls “intellectual debates” – even though only she believes herself to be an intellectual...
