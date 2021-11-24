Letters

SA's electoral system designed to protect minority

By READER LETTER - 24 November 2021 - 10:10
Of SA’s 26.2-million registered voters only 12.3-million voted in the recent local government elections.
Image: Mlungisi Louw

What a brilliant article on coalitions (Sowetan, November 22) by Prince Mashele, as always. However, what needs to be remembered are the reasons why the current electoral system was designed.

The SA electoral system was designed to address the fears of the minority of being completely crushed during the elections. It was designed to accommodate the interests of the minorities in the political process.

Therefore, we need to agree that the electoral system has served its purpose and the time has come for it to be reviewed in order to safeguard the quality of democracy.

The review of the electoral system will go a long way to cure the existing weaknesses that have the potential to render governance dysfunctional, to the peril of the communities.

The historical account of Italy will not necessarily apply in this case, given the different political cultures and circumstances.

Kobimpe Moqejwa, Botshabelo, Free State

