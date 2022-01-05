Faith in the future holds us together, hope that tomorrow will be better
By resolving to make 2022 a more promising year, you confirm the resilience of the human spirit
There was a time when people used to adopt resolutions for a new year. This tradition signified the faith of older generations in their future.
We have used the end of a year to signify the end of a chapter in our own lives. And the hope has been for a new year to bring improvements in life...
