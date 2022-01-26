Prince Mashele oozes misogyny in his analysis of Sisulu's intellect

Masculine backlash marks her as quintessential disobedient woman

The dictionary defines a sexist as one who is characterised by or showing prejudice, stereotyping, or discrimination, typically against women, on the basis of sex.



Prince Mashele’s column on Lindiwe Sisulu in the Sowetan titled — “Sisulu uses the poor for her own selfish needs,” (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2022-01-17-lindiwe-sisulu-using-poor-black-people-for-selfish-ends/) is a glaring example of the type of sexism reserved for women in media coverage. He opens his piece by referencing a dictionary definition of a prima donna as, “a very temperamental person with an inflated view of their own talent or importance”...