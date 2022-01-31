Ramaphosa is SA's weakest president yet

Giggling Zuma had more backbone than Cyril

When some of us told the public in the early days of the New Dawn mirage that Cyril Ramaphosa is the weakest president of SA since 1994 we were dismissed as hollow naysayers.



Nelson Mandela was a revered president. He was also known as a no-nonsense leader who did not hesitate to tell troublemakers in his own party to shut up. When Peter Mokaba divided South Africans by continuing to chant the “shoot the boer, shoot the farmer” slogan, Mandela summoned young Peter and told him to stop. Thus Peter’s mouth was zipped...