SA set to be just like chaotic Italy, minus the Ferrari

Coalition politics has turned parts of Rome into slums, but at least they make products the world wants to buy

South Africans have been anxious about the chaos of coalition talks that ensued after our recent municipal elections. Indeed, the metros involved are big and consequential.



The picture that emerged from the election results suggests that South Africans must prepare themselves to leave under municipal, provincial and national coalition governments for many years to come...