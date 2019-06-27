Cyril must act now to clear his name
If the opposition parties' response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona is anything to go by, then the man is in for a long and hard term in office.
It's not a cardinal secret that the man is despised by some within his own party and there are even rumours of a possible attempt to unseat him at the national general council next year.
Now with the opposition having thrown the gauntlet and punched holes on the president's grip or lack thereof, his comrades who are baying for his blood could very well have found unlikely allies to weaken the man at the Union Buildings.
His "let's dream together for a better South Africa" mantra failed to win over the opposition benches and one wonders how many within his party in parliament truly still have his back.
The Bosasa donation saga and the new money laundering claims revealed in the public protector's investigations into his campaign money trail, could be another albatross hanging around his neck for his term.
It's in his best interest to quickly and clearly state his side of the story. The longer he pushes back the more the pressure on his character and integrity .
But on the other hand, the opposition parties could think twice about going for the jugular, they must have learned what the demise of his predecessor Jacob Zuma did to the ANC in the elections.
It boosted the party's standing in the eyes of the general public because Zuma was perceived to be a liability who hindered progress.
Now Ramaphosa is a darling of the majority and any persecution by the opposition could backfire if not handled strategically. His opponents within the ANC will also lie low and only strike when they feel he is there for the taking.
Time will tell whether he has the guts and staying power to win over the opposition and his internal detractors within the ANC.
Kiekie Mboweni, JB Section, Nkowankowa