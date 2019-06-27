Cyril must act now to clear his name

If the opposition parties' response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona is anything to go by, then the man is in for a long and hard term in office.

It's not a cardinal secret that the man is despised by some within his own party and there are even rumours of a possible attempt to unseat him at the national general council next year.

Now with the opposition having thrown the gauntlet and punched holes on the president's grip or lack thereof, his comrades who are baying for his blood could very well have found unlikely allies to weaken the man at the Union Buildings.

His "let's dream together for a better South Africa" mantra failed to win over the opposition benches and one wonders how many within his party in parliament truly still have his back.