Key to happiness comes in doing what you enjoy

Do not wait for the perfect moment. Take the moment and make it perfect. You must never laugh at someone's situation because you just never know if some day you will find yourself in the very same position.

Have an aim in life and continuously acquire knowledge by working hard and persevering until you reach the great life you always dreamt of. Stress is the gap between our expectation and reality. The more the gap, the more the stress.

But if you expect nothing from anyone then you will easily accept everything you are given. A positive attitude in negative situations is the meaning of pain. Love yourself and continue being proud of everything that you do, even your mistakes.

Mistakes means that you are trying. You must never fear facing failure with your first attempt because even the successful maths starts with zero.

While thinking is the capital, enterprise is the way, and hard work is the solution. It's good to love your job more than your company because you may not know when your company decides to stop loving you.

Always be true and original because you are irreplaceable. Opportunities don't happen by themselves, you create them.

Sometimes sitting alone is more important than walking with the wrong crowd. If your plan proves ineffective, change the plan, not the objective.

Helping hands are more crucial than praying lips. The key to happiness is doing something you like every day.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State