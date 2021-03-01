Suspects allegedly abused disability grant system, netting R300,000

Sassa officials and 17 others in court for grant fraud

The Hawks have dismantled one of the biggest disability grant fraud and corruption syndicates to hit the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) after the arrest of officials and undeserving beneficiaries in Limpopo.



Sassa and Hawks officials who can’t be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media, have laid bare how the agency was scammed disability grants by officials colluding with beneficiaries between 2018 and 2019 in Khobo village outside Tzaneen...