Letters

Don't be fooled by politicians this elections season

By Reader Letter - 22 September 2021 - 11:57
VBS Mutual bank customers at long queues outside the bank, demanding their money in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. The writer implores voters to remember their tearful faces and their suffering after the 'great VBS bank heist' when they cast their ballots.
VBS Mutual bank customers at long queues outside the bank, demanding their money in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. The writer implores voters to remember their tearful faces and their suffering after the 'great VBS bank heist' when they cast their ballots.
Image: Antonio Muchave

When you attend these manifesto rallies, don't be taken by the charismatic leader's monotonous and worthless speech, or be impressed by his designer clothes. Please listen, observe and remember.

Remember the tearful wrinkled faces of the Venda madalas and gogos who are still suffering after the great VBS bank heist. Be sober and listen while the wily politician tries to influence you when it comes to the Marikana incident.

The foul-mouthed politician will try hard to hide how his party, with the help of the party's legal mind, muddied the commission's efforts to come to the real truth of what had happened on that fateful day. All legal minds at the commission were there only for personal gain.

The bulk of the money paid by the government ended in their pockets instead of the grieving widows and orphans. Also remember how certain parties use their black members as tea girls and garden boys. Blacks in this party become only important during electioneering.

The bulk of their budget where they are in power is used to satisfy the interests of the white population. That's why Herman Mashaba ditched them.

Also be careful of the independent candidates, they are very hungry. Mmusi Maimane is also sending mixed signals and confusing the electorate. No one knows or understands what his "party" stands for. Or has the pastor become the self-proclaimed leader of the independent candidates?

Though Mashaba started well, he messed up things when he joined Julius Malema in his personal vendetta against Cyril Ramaphosa. Lastly, before you make your cross, please remember this: there is no good, better or righteous politician in the world, they are all habitual liars.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

DA in KZN intent on taking marginal uMngeni municipality from ANC

“For a year-and-a-half we have been in campaign mode. During the pandemic we have been on the phones talking to voters, asking them to register to ...
News
2 days ago

SA youth cautious ahead of local polls

As political parties vying for power in the upcoming municipal polls pin their hopes for electoral success on the youth and first-time voters, many ...
News
2 days ago

Emfuleni eludes opposition despite ANC’s slip-ups

Propaganda from other parties and the low levels of maturity by the electorate has delayed opposition parties from taking over Emfuleni ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...