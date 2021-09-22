The disgraceful fall of once mighty Chiefs

How do the mighty Kaizer Chiefs get thumped 4-1 by the Kardashians soccer team chaired by a Kanye West? How is that possible? It is an embarrassment to all those who believe money is poisoning this beautiful game.

When you have money and are bored with buying all the sunglasses in Sandton, buy a soccer team as your next accessory. The era of soccer teams built out of love and passion for the game is long gone. For Chiefs to lose against the Kardashians team is mind blowing. To destroy the beloved Bloemfontein Celtic for Royal AM does not make sense. Chiefs are on a downward spiral to nowhere.

What the hell is happening at Kaizer Chiefs? I will never pay R20 to watch this bunch of players play. These players do not deserve to wear that famous gold and black jersey. Do they know people like Ewert Nene died to breathe life into the birth of this great team?

I always say the current mediocre Chiefs team are not good enough to carry the bags of Ace Ntsoelengoe, Teenage Dladla, Scara Thindwa, Chippa Molatedi, Peta Balac, Johannes Mofokeng, etc. Today I cannot even name three players from this team I once called my heroes.

Who rehired Stuart Baxter? Who brought Gavin Hunt to the team? What is Molefi Ntseki doing there?

Kaizer Chiefs are not just a football team but a symbol of hope. To every black child who was told by Verwoerd “you are only good to be wood picker”, Kaizer Motaung showed them he was wrong. Black people can build empires.

Motaung must apologise for letting the supporters down and bringing the brand into disrepute . A black day to many.

South African football will never be the same.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, email