Zuma's parole won't be cancelled if health improves
The NPA says state team will assess medical evidence
Former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole is unlikely to be revoked even if his health improves as this is not considered to be grounds to cancel parole.
According to the department of correctional services, an inmate who has been released on medical parole can only be sent back to jail if they violate their parole conditions...
