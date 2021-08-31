Mixed reactions to ANC failure to register candidates
Some toast party's dilemma while others say they won't vote
Some communities where the ANC could not register its candidates for the municipal elections have expressed mixed views on the party's election gaffe with others describing it as “good riddance”.
In Gauteng, the party reportedly did not register candidates in 43 wards, including in Mapetla in Soweto, Lenasia, and Tshepisong on the West Rand. ..
