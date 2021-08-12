'Deputy president can hold boss to account'

A deputy president who wants to hold a president to account could use the platform which the National Assembly provides to all MPs

Although the deputy president is appointed by a president in SA in terms of the constitution, experts believe there are ways that the second in command could make his voice heard.



Chapter 5 and section 91 of the constitution stipulate that the president appoints the deputy president and ministers, assigns their powers and functions, and has the powers to dismiss them which is seen as rendering his deputy powerless to hold him to account as the head of cabinet...