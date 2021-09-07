Letters

Whistleblowers on their own in SA

By Reader Letter - 07 September 2021 - 10:55
Babita Deokaran , who was shot and killed last month. More government servants will be afraid of becoming whistleblowers because they get killed, the writer says.
Babita Deokaran , who was shot and killed last month. More government servants will be afraid of becoming whistleblowers because they get killed, the writer says.
Image: Supplied

Babita Deokaran's gallant efforts to speak out against personal protective equipment (PPE) tender fraud in her department cost her her life.

This is sad. A mother has to leave her kids because of corrupt officials who do not want to account for their actions.

This makes Deokaran a heroine, braver than President Cyril Ramaphosa who was afraid to speak out against corruption when he was deputy president. He did not have the guts at the Zondo commission to give details of what was going on. Is he braver now he is the president or is the radical economic transformation faction still holding him to ransom?

With corruption and fraud endemic in SA, whistleblowers plays a pivotal role in bringing wrongdoing to light. Until we start seeing people going to proper jails in shackles, in bright prison suits, their assets being seized and auctioned off, we will never see people coming forward to expose corruption.

SA needs a speak-out culture and whistleblowers to be recognised as patriots. Despite their invaluable role to society, in most cases their own outcomes are harrowing and devastating.

More government servants will be afraid of becoming whistleblowers because they get killed. South Africans need to think of our future now and vote this government out. In the current climate, you can hardly blame people for assuming that there is little likelihood of a conviction for corruption, despite arrests of seven suspects in Deokaran's assassination.

A woman is killed and there's no ANC Women's League protest; is it because they are part of the cabal that benefits from the corruption that killed Deokaran?

Kgothatso Mphuthi, Tshiawelo, Soweto

David Makhura welcomes arrest of two men for Babita Deokaran's murder, says justice will be served

Makhura reiterated the government's determination to work with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in uncovering all acts of corruption and ...
News
4 days ago

Corruption buster Babita Deokaran’s suspected ‘killers’ to appear in court

The seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Gauteng health department corruption-buster Babita Deokaran are expected to appear in ...
News
1 week ago

SA needs to tighten laws and policies protecting whistle-blowers, Ramaphosa admits after Babita Deokaran’s killing

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the fight against corruption has gained momentum since the state capture inquiry started its work.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy