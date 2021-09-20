SA youth cautious ahead of local polls

Level of trust in politicians low

As political parties vying for power in the upcoming municipal polls pin their hopes for electoral success on the youth and first-time voters, many young people who registered to vote have expressed mixed feelings about their enthusiasm to vote.



Yesterday was the last day for eligible voters to register at various registration centres to cast their ballots while online registration will be closed by midnight today and political parties spread themselves throughout the country as they galvanised support...