Littering a huge problem in SA

I am profoundly concerned about the pollution of our environment through bottles, plastics, cans and hazardous materials thrown along our national, provincial and local roads.

If we don't address this disaster our country will suffer the consequences. I humbly urge our municipalities to begin employing people to clean our roads and environment and at least give them stipends.

I also urge the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs to put dustbins strategically next to the sites identified as dumping sites were commuters temporally stop, taking a rest or enjoying their drinks or food. Secondly, mobile toilets should be placed around big cities, small towns and malls for people to find it easier when nature calls.

I believe the recycling industries will also play a big role towards keeping our entire country clean. Cleaning of hazardous materials should also be done to our oceans and beaches too. A clean environment will attract investors who create jobs, thus alleviating poverty.

South Africans should be proud of keeping the country and the environment clean. Cleanliness is next to Godliness. Together, we can make a difference to our beautiful country.

Sello Stephen Mapeka, QwaQwa