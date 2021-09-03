Durban chemical company torched in July unrest says it's unaware of criminal charge

Durban chemical facility United Phosphorous Ltd (UPL), where a massive fire broke out during the unrest in July, says it is unaware of any criminal charge that has been brought against it.

On Thursday KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravi Pillay told a conservation and environmental affairs portfolio committee meeting that a criminal case had been opened against the company.

“A criminal charge has been laid. There will be administrative action in terms of the [National Environmental Management] act that will continue and we are not ruling out even civil litigation,” said Pillay.

Police said an Umhlanga game reserve employee had opened a case at the Verulam police station in terms of the National Environmental Management Act, after alleging that fish had died and water in the lagoon had turned green following a raging fire at the facility.