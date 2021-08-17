Fast fashion spurs bleach-like pollution of Africa's rivers

Global fast fashion brands are helping drive pollution that has dyed African rivers blue or turned their waters as alkaline as bleach, according to a report published on Tuesday.

Water Witness International's (WWI) report featured the polluted rivers in Lesotho in Southern Africa and Tanzania to highlight the risks posed as global brands increasingly source garments from contractors in Africa, attracted by cheap labour and tax incentives.

Global brands could force better practices, but so far their presence in Africa has done little to stem rife pollution, water hoarding by contracting factories or even ensure adequate water and sanitation for factory staff, Nick Hepworth, director of WWI and author of the report, said.

“The flipside is that (fast fashion) could be a force for change,” he continued, but brands and investors needed to take the lead.

In Lesotho, researchers found a river visibly polluted with blue dye for denim jeans. Samples taken from Tanzania's Msimbazi river in Dar es Salaam meanwhile tested a pH of 12 — the same as bleach — near a textiles factory, the report said, adding local communities use the Msimbazi for washing, irrigation and more.

It identified about 50 international brands that source or have sourced their clothes from African nations, including Inditex's Zara, ASOS and H&M, but didn't tie the pollution to any company's supply chain.