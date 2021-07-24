Suspended council boss left to his own devices after being forced to hand over gadgets

A suspended municipal manager accused of mismanaging R1.5bn has been ordered to hand over his laptop, iPad and cellphone to investigators.

Themba Goba, who was suspended by Rand West City Local Municipality in May over findings by the auditor-general and an advocate appointed by the Gauteng co-operative governance MEC, was also hit with a hefty costs bill.

Johannesburg labour court judge Connie Prinsloo said Goba forced the municipality to go to court when he didn't have a leg to stand on.

“Ultimately, [he] is the author of his own misfortune [because] he failed to put up any acceptable reason in law for refusing to return the laptop,” she said, ordering him to pay half the council's legal costs.