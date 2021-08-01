Bright lights, big cities leave dung beetles' celestial compass in the toilet

By obscuring the night sky, artificial lights became sources of attraction for the dung beetles released in an arena on the roof of Wits University. This increased the conflict between individuals, who tended to end up in the same place rather than dispersing.

Foster and colleagues from Lund and Wits made four trips to Stonehenge game farm in North West to collect dung beetles for their experiments, which took place between November 2017 and February 2020.

The insects were taken to two sites 50km west of Bela-Bela in Limpopo and the Wits rooftop, and each of them was allowed to roll its ball of dung to the edge of a 1m diameter arena.

The experiments took place under moonlit, starlit and overcast skies. Light pollution was provided at the rural sites by a single floodlight or a set of smaller lights, and on Wits' Braamfontein campus by large security lights.

On the same overcast night, the sky was 10,000 times brighter at Wits than in rural Limpopo, leaving the Milky Way obscured and only the brightest stars visible.

The scientists used a combination of steel wire, blackout curtains and a parasol to manipulate light conditions, attached reflective tape to the beetles to make it easier for cameras to track them, and covered the eyes of some beetles with putty to block their field of view above the horizon.

The conclusive finding was that dung beetles could not use their celestial compass in the presence of light pollution. Instead, they moved towards the street lights and illuminated buildings.

Several individuals often moved towards the same light source, while under natural conditions they tend to disperse in all directions, steering clear of one another and thereby avoiding confrontation.