We can stop moral decay in our country

We have been in the spotlight as a country although we are known to have one of the best constitutions in the world, surpassing even some first-world countries. On the contrary, we are among the leading countries in terms of criminality.

During Women's Month, we saw young and old females being brutally killed by known and unknown suspects. It has also become a trend for killings to occur at schools.

As if that is not enough, a female police officer was recently shot in broad daylight in full view of the public on the East Rand.

Are we now becoming counter-revolutionary to our own constitution or is it the way the constitution is structured that is bringing this problem?

The police are doing their best to perform their duties and make arrests, but because of our liberal constitution cases are struck off the roll in our courts.

In the public eye, police are lethargic as suspected criminals go back to the streets.

Most criminals know the law and that the constitution protects them, that's why they continue with their criminal acts once released. Is it difficult to amend section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also concerned about what is happening in the country. As such, he should engage parliament in this regard.

If we managed to defeat apartheid, nothing will stop us from defeating crime and to enjoy, without any fear, the freedom we fought for.

It cannot be that we drafted the current constitution and yet we quote from it to defend moral decay and criminals while our behaviours also do not correlate with it. This means we are failing democracy in our country.

Andries Monyane, Sedibeng