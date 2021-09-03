South Africa

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2021 - 10:24
Vaccinated people are likely to face eased lockdown restrictions, health minister Joe Phaahla said on September 3 2021.
Image: 123rf/rsndetre

The government is planning relaxed lockdown Covid-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

Phaahla said the health department is not considering making vaccines mandatory but is prioritising “encouragement”.

“What we are looking at is soft kinds of incentives. People are hungry for entertainment, for music festivals, to go to Orlando stadium to watch a soccer match,” Phaahla told a briefing at the Chris Hani Baragwanath vaccination site in Soweto.

“With confirmation that you are vaccinated, we could start opening up more facilities and say, 'if you are vaccinated, so many people can go to a soccer stadium to watch a match; if you are vaccinated, so many people can go to Newtown to watch some music'.”

Phaahla said this programme, which was being discussed with sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, aimed to offer a benefit to being vaccinated, “not just because I am saving my life but so that I can access more and more activity”.

TimesLIVE

